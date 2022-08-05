From sattu to butta: Keep infections at bay with these monsoon superfoods

These days we hear a lot about super foods, a common term, which basically mean foods that are rich in nutrients and thus help to increase our immunity. Most of these foods are usually plant-based, excluding eggs

With the incessant rains, there is a high probability of catching a number of infections during monsoon. This calls for extra measures that are required to be taken to keep ourselves healthy and infection-free. The risk of diarrhoea, infections, flu and cold makes it important to take certain precautions to ensure that you don’t fall sick. To counteract these, building immunity is paramount. Therefore, it is vital to focus on building our natural immunity, which could be done by incorporating a variety of healthy and nutritious food items to your daily diet. These days we hear a lot about super foods, a common term which basically means foods that are rich in nutrients and thus help to increase our immunity. Most of these foods are usually plant-based, excluding eggs. Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently posted about the same where she mentioned that she would be posting about monsoon superfoods for the entire week.

Her first recommendation was Sattu which is a delicious, intelligent mix of gehu, chana dal and rice flour (depending on the region one comes from), she refers to it as stuff that nutrition love stories are made of. Plant Based Diets as it is usually referred to, sattu provides the body with minerals like vitamins, calcium, folic acid and essential amino acids like lysine.

She further mentioned the following benefits of having Sattu:

-It helps to reduce menstrual cramps and clots.

-It reduces dark circles under your eyes

-Pigmentation and hair loss is reduced.

Her second recommendation is Makka/ Makai/ Butta/ Desi corn. She mentioned why one should have it:

-It consists of Vitamin B and folic acid that is required to give you good hair and prevent graying

-It helps to reduce constipation and regulates your blood glucose levels. She even suggests to have it boiled, roasted, make rotis of it to enjoy them in their full glory

-It is advisable that street food, junk food and fast food are avoided at all costs during the monsoon season because these are cooked under unhygienic conditions and are known to cause infections.

