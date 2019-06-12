Zoramthanga says Mizoram govt will request Centre, Bangladesh to expedite opening of border trade at Kawrpuichhuah

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday said the state government would request the Centre and the Bangladesh government to expedite opening of India-Bangladesh border trade at the proposed Kawrpuichhuah border trade centre.

Intervening in the discussion on border trade with Bangladesh and Myanmar during Question Hour in the Assembly, Zoramthanga said he has raised the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce as well as with Bangladesh prime minister and the ball is in the hands of the leaders of the two neighbouring countries. "I would again personally take up the matter with the new government at the Centre soon," the chief minister said.

Talking about the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) to provide road link to Sittwe port in Myanmar, he said that no works have been executed so far on Myanmar side despite financial aid given by the Indian government, which would definitely delay the project. At least 85.50 percent of the KMTTP has been completed so far, Mizoram Commerce and Industries minister Dr R Lalthangliana, said, while replying to questions from F Lalnunmawia and Vanlaltanpuia, both members of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

Lalthangliana said that that the project was scheduled to be completed by March next year. The KMTTP project would link Myanmar border from southernmost Mizoram's Lawngtlai town and the road inside Myanmar would link a river from where the Sittwe port (earlier known as Akyab port) would be approached with the inland waterway.

