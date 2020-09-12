Zoom introduces two-factor authentication: Here's how to activate feature in your account
Announcing the new feature, Zoom said that it will help organisations to minimise the risk of identity theft and security breaches
Video calling app Zoom has introduced an enhanced two-factor authentication making it easier for organisations to protect their users and prevent security breaches.
The 2FA has a secure login feature and will requite users to present two or more pieces of evidence, or credentials, that can authenticate the ownership of their account.
As per Zoom’s blog, users may be required to use a password or pin, or information on something that they use, be it a smartcard or mobile device. They will also be required to use biometric authentication options such as fingerprint or voice.
Zoom said that the 2FA provides a number of benefits. With it, organisations can minimise the risk of identity theft and security breaches by adding extra layer of security that restricts others from accessing accounts by guessing passwords or gaining access to employee's or students' devices.
It will also enable one to meet compliance obligations for sensitive data and customer information.
The 2FA is beneficial for small businesses as it provides a free and effective way to validate users. They will not have to pay for an SSO service. It also spares users from constant password management.
The Zoom 2FA provides users option to use authentication apps that support Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) protocol or sends a code via SMS or phone call as the second factor of account authentication process.
How to activate Zoom 2FA
Step 1: Sign-in to the Zoom Dashboard
Step 2: Click on the Advanced button in the navigation menu and go to Security
Step 3: Make sure the ‘Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication’ option is turned on
Step 4: Select one of the below-mentioned options to enable 2FA:
(i) All users in your account
(ii) Users with specific roles: Click Select specified roles, choose the roles, and then press OK.
(iii) Users belonging to specific groups: Click the pencil icon, choose the groups, and then tap on OK.
Step 5: In the end, Click Save button to confirm the 2FA settings.
