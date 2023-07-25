Someone working as a delivery agent can truly describe the sweat and effort it takes to rush all day long from one place to another with extended work hours and low-paying wages. Such a dire financial situation makes it difficult to support one’s own needs, let alone take on the family’s responsibilities. In such a scenario, a Zomato delivery agent named Vignesh has set an extraordinary example by clearing one of the toughest exams in India. He was applauded for his unshakeable determination and fruitful efforts in achieving a rank in the exam.

While according to Zomato’s post, he had cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam, the delivery agent corrected the food aggregator saying he had cleared the New India assurance AO (Administrative officer) exam and not TNPSC. The score was obtained while fulfilling his professional duties as a delivery partner with Zomato.

The aggregator and food delivery company, celebrating the achievement, wrote: “Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner,” along with a heart.

The picture shows Vignesh standing on a stage with his family.

Uploaded just a day ago, the post has over 86,000 views. It has amassed 3,800 likes.

Vignesh corrected the authorities saying: “Hi @zomato I have cleared New India assurance AO (Administrative officer) not TNPSC.”

A user wrote: “Congratulations. The fruit of hard work is sweeter than the sweetest of nectars.”

“The struggle of these boys working round the clock in an unimaginable amount of time then competing with those who are sitting at home and fully focusing on their studies is unimaginable,” said another user.

“The efforts of Mr. Vignesh are admirable. This shows that success follows hard work,” added another.

An Administrative Officer is a First Level Officer and needs to handle administrative and authoritative work that revolves around checking insurance policies, authorising insurance claims and filing official returns.

