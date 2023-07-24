Zomato shares post for delivery person who cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam

It is a well-known fact that effort pays and nothing in the world is impossible if adequate effort is put in. Not giving up and always believing in the self can make anything possible. The well-known idea turned out to be true for a man from Tamil Nadu. And online delivery platform Zomato mentioned him in their latest post.

Zomato took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement and wrote, “Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner,’” along with a heart emoticon.

The picture shows Vignesh standing on a stage with his family.

drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9jYTokgR5 — zomato (@zomato) July 24, 2023

The post has amassed over 14,000 views till now. Social media users were also quick to congratulate Vignesh on his achievement. Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 1,337 likes, 59 retweets, and several comments congratulating Vignesh for his success, and wishing him the best for his career ahead.

“Tremendous achievement,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Bas itna dedication chahiye life mein (Need this much dedication in life).”

“This is wow,” a third user remarked. A fourth netizen quipped, “Here’s a like for managing to juggle studying and delivering Zomato orders. Impressive multitasking skills.”