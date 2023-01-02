Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal turns into 'special delivery agent' for New Year's Eve; shares experience

While the entire world welcomed 2023 with a great deal of enthusiasm, it is undeniable that festivities were already in the air since Christmas and went to the next level on New Year’s Eve. As people rang into the new year by enjoying parties and spending time with their close ones, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tried something unique to end his year on a memorable note. Just a day before the new year i.e., on 31 December 2022, the Zomato CEO got into the shoes of a food delivery agent and became a ‘special delivery boy’. Not just that, he wholeheartedly served his customers by personally delivering the orders to their doorsteps.

Goyal shared his experience through a couple of tweets and seemed quite excited about the same. Speaking of which, while his first tweet noted that he will be going for a couple of deliveries himself, the next tweet shows him dressed in the signature red outfit of delivery agents.

Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022



Goyal further added that his first order was for the Zomato office itself. Overall, he said, he delivered as many as four orders. “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Lolwut,” tweeted the Zomato co-founder on Saturday evening.

My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022



After having a fun-filled day on the field, Goyal came back after completing four deliveries, including a special one to an elderly couple who were celebrating New Year’s Eve with their grandchildren.

Back in office. Delivered 4 orders; one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren ♥️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022



As soon as his tweets were uploaded, it won hearts on the internet as users were quite impressed with his gesture. “Respect Deepinder! Incredible passion, just incredible. Incidentally Blinkit was my discovery of 2022, life changing when you have a little baby :)”, a user wrote.

Respect Deepinder! Incredible passion, just incredible. Incidentally Blinkit was my discovery of 2022, life changing when you have a little baby — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 31, 2022



Another one commented, “salue Deepinder! with such passion and dedication you will certainly take Zomato to the next level; let me rush in time to buy the stock before it slips out of my hands! Wish Zomato has more executives like you.”

salue Deepinder! with such passion and dedication you will certainly take Zomato to the next level; let me rush in time to buy the stock before it slips out of my hands! wish Zomato has more executives like you — vsprao (@vspraoo) January 2, 2023



What are your thoughts about Deepinder Goyal’s gesture?

