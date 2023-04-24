For several decades now, the debate over the relationship between hemp and marijuana has kept people curious and confused. Both members of the same genus, Cannabis, and the same species Cannabis sativa, while marijuana is very popular among cannabis aficionados, hemp are among the less-popular ones.

Speaking of which, Zerodha co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath recently shared a series of tweets that would clearly answer all your doubts and questions about hemp and marijuana. Taking to Twitter, Nithin while explaining the differences between the two items called hemp “a superfood”, further adding that, unlike its notorious cousin, “hemp doesn’t get you high,” thus making it less popular.

Sharing a graphical image highlighting the major uses and agricultural benefits of hemp, Nithin Kamath wrote, “Hemp belongs to the Cannabis sativa family—the same as marijuana. They look similar, but hemp is versatile and has multiple uses, including as a superfood. It’s also good for the planet.”

Hemp belongs to the Cannabis sativa family—the same as marijuana. They look similar, but hemp is versatile and has multiple uses, including as a superfood. It's also good for the planet. Unlike its notorious cousin, hemp doesn't get you high 😬. Partly why it isn't popular. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/HBa2m3mkU6 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 22, 2023

He further went on to explain the differences between marijuana and hemp and wrote that the latter is often mistaken for marijuana as they look alike and come from the same family.

“I learned about hemp when evaluating a startup working on hemp protein. We’re now convinced about allocating capital to startups working on hemp, but we’re also seeking regulatory clarity,” he continued in another tweet while adding a link that elaborates on hemp’s versatility and sustainability.

The Zerodha CEO further noted that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved hemp for human consumption, while marijuana still remains controversial. He also mentioned that several states including Uttarakhand are currently working on a policy to consume hemp properly.

