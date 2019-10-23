Zakir Musa's successor killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora; DGP Dilbag Singh says AGH 'wiped out'

The Indian Army on Tuesday killed the commander of the Al Qaeda-backed Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind outfit in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. Identified as Abdul Hameed Lelhari, he was Zakir Musa's successor as commander of the terror group in June this year. Along with Lehari, two other terrorists were also killed by security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh spoke to the media on Wednesday and stated that the terror outfit, also known by the abbreviation AGH, had been "wiped out" from the conflict-ridden region. Hailing the outcome of Tuesday's operation as a big win for the security forces, Singh also said that Lehari had been involved in several deadly operations against security forces in Pulwama district's Kakapora area. "He was also involved in campaigns of intimidation among the people," he said.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh in Srinagar: We will be successful in our efforts to curb terrorism only when the local youth of Kashmir do not take the path of militancy and choose the path of peace. https://t.co/lWvhkLweiz — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

Reportedly, 30-year-old Lehari was a native of Pulwama.

"Three killed terrorists identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone alias Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat involved in several terror crimes. Arms and ammunition recovered. Case registered," Jammu and Kashmir Police said earlier on Wednesday.

Appealing for the Valley's youth to choose the path of peace over militancy, Singh said that the rate of young people joining militancy since the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in the state has reduced "significantly". Many parts of the to-be Union Territory have been under a communications clampdown as a "preventive measure" since 5 August.

Singh said, "Happy to say that since 5 August, the rate of people joining militancy has reduced even though some were of the opinion that the abrogation would send more people into militancy."

Three other terrorists, suspected to be of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, were also neutralised earlier on Tuesday, reports said. Two of them are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists involved in the killing of two Gujjar brothers on 29 August in the mountainous region of Tral Pulwama, ANI reported.

