Yusuf Memon, 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict and brother of Tiger Memon, dies in Nashik prison
Nashik Police said the cause of Yusuf Memon's death was yet to ascertained and the body will be sent to Dhule for autopsy.
Mumbai: Yusuf Memon, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict and a brother of absconding accused Tiger Memon, died on Friday at Nashik Road Prison in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a prison official said.
The cause of death was yet to ascertained and the body would be sent to Dhule for autopsy, he said. Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil confirmed Memon's death.
While Tiger Memon was allegedly the mastermind of the blasts conspiracy along with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf was accused of allowing his flat and garage at Al- Husseini building in Mumbai for terrorist activities.
A special TADA court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Yakub Memon, another Memon brother who was arrested in the case, was hanged in 2015.
At least 250 persons were killed and hundreds were injured when 12 blasts ripped through Mumbai on 12 March, 1993.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sushant Singh Rajput death: LJP urges Bihar govt to intervene for a thorough probe, and punish the 'guilty'
In a letter to the Bihar chief minister, Lok Janshakti Party president said Sushant Singh Rajput might have been a victim of "groupism" in the Hindi film industry
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gurgaon cop among 6 dead in district today; COVID-19 containment zones in Bangalore rise to 113
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: A team of NHRC on Thursday visited the LNJP hospital. Jyotika Kalra, a member was quoted by ANI as saying, "We have come here to take stock of situation after NHRC took suo moto cognizance on the complaints of the patients regarding discrepancies in availability of beds on Delhi corona app and in hospitals."
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay to go completely online next semester, other IITs likely to follow suit
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay will go completely online next semester in view of the COVID-19 pandemic so there is no “compromise on the safety and well being” of students, its director said on Thursday.