You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

YSRCP Dalit MLA Sridevi alleges TDP leaders stopped her from entering Ganesh pandal; police book four under Atrocities Act

India Asian News International Sep 03, 2019 21:42:32 IST

  • YSRCP Dalit MLA Sridevi on Tuesday alleged that TDP leaders stopped her while she was entering a Ganesh pandal.

  • She said that TDP leaders also used foul language against her while she was trying to visit a Ganesh Puja pandal during the festive season.

  • An FIR has been registered against the four TDP activists under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Guntur: YSRCP Dalit MLA Sridevi on Tuesday alleged that TDP leaders stopped her while she was entering a Ganesh pandal in Thulluru Mandal in Andhra Pradesh. She said that TDP leaders also used foul language against her while she was trying to visit a Ganesh Puja pandal during the festive season.

Sridevi claimed that TDP leaders passed comments such as, "Lord Ganesha will become 'impure' if Sridevi, a Dalit woman, touches the Lord."

An FIR has been registered against four TDP activists under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sridevi is an MLA representing Tadikonda Assembly constituency.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 21:42:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores