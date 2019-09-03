YSRCP Dalit MLA Sridevi alleges TDP leaders stopped her from entering Ganesh pandal; police book four under Atrocities Act

Guntur: YSRCP Dalit MLA Sridevi on Tuesday alleged that TDP leaders stopped her while she was entering a Ganesh pandal in Thulluru Mandal in Andhra Pradesh. She said that TDP leaders also used foul language against her while she was trying to visit a Ganesh Puja pandal during the festive season.

Sridevi claimed that TDP leaders passed comments such as, "Lord Ganesha will become 'impure' if Sridevi, a Dalit woman, touches the Lord."

An FIR has been registered against four TDP activists under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sridevi is an MLA representing Tadikonda Assembly constituency.