YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy attacked at Visakhapatnam airport; Suresh Prabhu orders thorough investigation

Jaganmohan Reddy, chief of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, was attacked by an unknown assailant in the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday. He was attacked while on his way back to Hyderabad, and the culprit has been taken into police custody.

Reddy was injured in his left arm in the assault. The assailant used a sharp object to attack him, CNN-News18 reported. The YSR Congress Party chief is in stable condition. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on his arm by unidentified assailant at Visakhapatnam Airport today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lUmmMiaQCi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu expressed shock at the attack on Reddy. He has "asked all agencies to investigate matter thoroughly", including the Central Industrial Security Force. Prabhu has alsi asked the civil aviation secretary "to fix responsibility" over the incident.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. We will punish the guilty. Investigations are underway, started immediately," he tweeted.

Shocked by attack on Mr Jagan Reddy,Asked all agencies to investigate matter thoroughly,including @CISFHQrs .Asked secretary civil aviation to fix responsibility.I strongly condemn this cowardly attack,we will punish the guilty.Investigations are underway, started immediately — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) October 25, 2018

The police are likely to investigate whether the attack on Reddy was premeditated, the report said, adding that authorities don't have much information on the assailant yet.

However, the police have been able to ascertain that the accused is employed as a waiter at a local restaurant at the Visakhapatnam airport. The report also said that the accused had gained proximity to Reddy at the airport on the pretext of engaging in conversation with him. He had also asked for a selfie before he attacking the YSR Congress president.

