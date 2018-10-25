YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked at Visakhapatnam airport: Suresh Prabhu condemns incident, says probe is underway

Mumbai: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu condemned the attack on YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday and asked all agencies concerned to probe the matter thoroughly.

Reddy, leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, received a minor injury to his shoulder when he was attacked by a man with a sharp-edged object at the Visakhapatnam airport, official sources said.

Prabhu termed the attack "cowardly"and said the guilty would be punished.

"Shocked by attack on Mr Jagan Reddy, Asked all agencies to investigate matter thoroughly, including @CISFHQrs. Asked secretary, civil aviation to fix responsibility," the minister tweeted.

"I strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we will punish the guilty. Investigations are underway, started immediately," he further said in the tweet.

Initial reports said the assailant was employed at the airport canteen but no official confirmation was immediately available.

He has been taken into police custody.