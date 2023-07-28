YouTuber's pomegranate order turns into disaster; here's what happened

Online grocery shopping is popular because it’s convenient and delivers to your doorstep. But YouTuber Samdish Bhatia had a bad experience recently. He ordered pomegranates from Swiggy Instamart, and it turned out to be a big disappointment. Bhatia tried the pomegranate and was shocked by the taste, according to him, it felt like nail polish. He immediately spat it out, but his tongue felt a burning and stinging sensation for two days.

His post about the bad pomegranate got a lot of attention on Instagram. Some people thought yeast breaking down sugars in the fruit caused the strange taste. Others worried about the fruit being stored for too long or having something added to it. “If preserved food in a container tastes like nail polish, it means it is spoiled/expired! Throw it,” a user wrote. Another commented, “It’s because yeast breaking down sugars from the fruit. It smells like nail paint probably because it wasn’t freshly seeded.”

A person commented, “Yes you are right, I had a similar experience when I ordered anaar from Blinkit. I thought it’s spoilt.” “I had papaya ordered from the same vendor (Urban Harvest) for some reason I didn’t consume it and it’s still in the fridge, now I am just curious to investigate if they did the same with the papayas,” shared another user. An individual tagged Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart and wrote, “As a regular user of Instamart, ordering my groceries and what not, this is very concerning!”



The company Urban Harvest, which sold the pomegranates, said they only use real pomegranate arils and take care of the natural smell. Even after their explanation, people were still concerned.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the company’s spokesperson said, “With regard to the specific complaint, we would like to clarify that our pomegranate called by Samdish with fragrant nail polish is actually containing authentic pomegranate arils only. We don’t tamper with the truly pleasurable and natural scent in all our products including pomegranate. And take great care to maintain its quality.”