Youth thrashed for attempting to 'abduct' 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A youth was beaten up by a mob after he and his friend allegedly tried to abduct a 17-year-old, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Muzaffarnagar's Bhopa village.

Police said as per a complaint lodged by the girl's father, his daughter was abducted and later, rescued by people from the youth's car. The mob intercepted the car and thrashed one of the accused. The other managed to escape, Station House Officer V P Singh said. The injured youth was admitted to a hospital Security personnel were deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incident, the officer said.