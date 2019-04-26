Youth Bar Association of India files plea in SC for guidelines to protect identity of persons accused of sexual offences

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction for framing of guidelines to protect the identity, reputation and integrity of persons, who are accused of sexual offences allegations, till completion of probe on the veracity of such allegations. The plea has also sought a direction to the media to not disclose the identity of persons accused on allegations of sexual offences till completion of investigation by the competent agency.

The petition, filed by Youth Bar Association of India, said that false accusation sometimes "destroy the entire life of an innocent person" and there have been instances where the accused who has been falsely implicated have even committed suicide. "It does not only destroy an individual's life but creates a social stigma to the family members too. Need of the hour demands that some preventive measures must be taken so as to avoid and to deal with such situations in the interest of justice," the plea said.

The petition said it is well settled that a person is presumed to be innocent until he is proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt. It said "the allegations of sexual harassment tarnishes the image, repute and goodwill of such person/s in the society and it adversely affects his entire life in all terms even if, at later point of time he is found to be innocent."

"It is very unfortunate that once allegation has been levelled which might be false, fabricated, malicious and perhaps for an only intention to defame someone really serve the purpose accordingly and destroy the life of not only of an individual but also destroy the repute of his whole family," the petition said.

