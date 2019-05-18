Youth accused of raping minor in Rajasthan's Alwar lynched by her family, two others detained by police

Alwar: A youth was beaten to death by relatives of a minor who alleged that the boy along with his two friends had raped the girl on 14 May.

Three people including Lokesh, a resident of Bagheri Khurd, Ramvir, a resident of Dev Haran and the dead accused Rahul, allegedly raped a minor after they came to attend a wedding in Devnath village.

"While one of the accused managed to flee, the other two were caught by the victims' family members and thrashed the next morning... Few hours later, one of them was found dead on the roadside," SP Anil Paris Deshmukh said.

"The family members of the victim and the deceased have lodged separate FIRs. The mother of the girl lodged an FIR against the three accused, the family members of the deceased registered a case of murder against the girl's brother and others," he added. Deshmukh informed that both the accused were detained on Friday and will be sent to juvenile home.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.