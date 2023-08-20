'Your Chacha has come’,Arvind Kejriwal mocks Shivraj; unveils promises ahead of polls

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a public address on Sunday.

Kejriwal, addressing the crowd in the poll-bound state, referred to Chouhan as ‘Mama’ and cautioned the public against trusting him.

Kejriwal stated, “I got to know there is a ‘Mama’ in Madhya Pradesh. He has cheated his nephews and nieces, do not trust him. Now your ‘Chacha’ has come, do not trust your ‘Mama’, show trust in your ‘Chacha’.” He promised to prioritize education and healthcare by constructing schools, colleges, and hospitals, and emphasized job creation for the state’s youth.

AAP’s leader Kejriwal , unveiled the ‘Kejriwal ki Guarantee’ plan for Madhya Pradesh, vowing to ensure 24-hour electricity supply in the state. He criticized the two major parties, Congress and BJP, for their decades-long rule and failure to deliver on consistent power supply.

Kejriwal asserted, “If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties.” The AAP leader also promised to eradicate corruption and streamline public services, aiming to eliminate the need for citizens to visit government offices for services such as ration cards and licenses. Instead, officials will visit the residents to provide these essential facilities, a model currently operational in Delhi and Punjab.

Highlighting his vision for the elderly citizens, Kejriwal unveiled a proposed “teerth darshan yojna” that would facilitate pilgrimages for seniors to their preferred destinations. He further pledged an honorarium of ₹1 crore to soldiers and constables who die in the line of duty, and assured specific announcements for farmers and tribals after careful planning.

Madhya Pradesh is set to head to the polls later this year. As the political landscape heats up, Kejriwal’s promises and criticisms are anticipated to shape the discourse in the state’s political arena.