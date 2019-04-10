Youplus Political Page: A look at how Indians view the Lok Sabha election, the candidates and parties

A note on Methodology

While globally, there are lot of trending topics and many topics are regional and specific to a country, we at Youplus continuously look for such trending topics that are of interest to the public and pick some of the most relevant topic of the time. With a large base of panellists that we have, we continuously engage them in conversation with us by sending questions relevant to the chosen topics. Our panellists are very interactive and engaging in nature and they give their opinions on the topics we push through our proprietary MIC App. All the opinions of the public are captured in Video form and we receive them on a continuous basis. Once we start getting the videos on to our environment, we use our proprietary VOISE platform to generate meaningful outcomes and then publish the report.

True Feel Score

The traditional method of getting insights is by analysing the data and inferring the meaning out of it. At Youplus, we understand and score the meaning, sentiment and facial emotion to derive at the True Feel Score (TFS) of that person/attribute.

True Feel Score (TFS) has two dimensions of feeling to it. The Positive TFS and Negative TFS. The feeling is scored based on the depth of conversation. The score in is between 0-10 (10 being the highest.) If feel just “good” then the TFS would be on the lower side of the score towards 0. And if the feeling is “Awesome” then score will be closer to 10 . The proximity of the feeling to 0 or 10 determines the “True Feel Score”.

Youplus is building technology to grant insights into the minds of video creators, influencers, and those who trust them. Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs with extensive expertise in search and video, we're focused on revealing never-before-seen insights to help you connect with your customers and consumers on a human level.

