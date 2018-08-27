Young Mizo Association leaders meet Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, demand NRC in Mizoram

A major NGO wants the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be introduced in Mizoram in order to check the inflow of illegal immigrants in the Christian-dominated state, an official said on Monday.

The official from the Mizoram government's Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said that the all-powerful NGO, Young Mizo Association (YMA), met Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl and raised the NRC issue.

"The YMA emphasised to prepare the Mizoram's own register of citizens on the lines of Assam's NRC to check illegal immigrants," a DIPR statement said. It said the YMA leaders have asked Rajasekharan to take steps to strengthen the security along the Mizoram's international borders to curb the influx of illegal foreigners from neighbouring countries.

Mizoram has an unfenced international border of 510 kilometres with Myanmar and 318 kilometres with Bangladesh. The Border Security Force has been guarding the Bangladesh border and Assam Rifles troopers are posted along the Myanmar frontiers.

The YMA is a non-political voluntary organisation set up in June 1935, with over 800 branches spread across Mizoram and several other northeastern states including Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. The YMA is a registered body and it has over three lakh members.