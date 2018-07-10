Young couple found hanging in Delhi's Dwarka often quarrelled with each other, say police

New Delhi: A couple was found hanging at their rented accommodation in the Uttam Nagar area of Dwarka on Tuesday, the police said.

Police were informed in the afternoon by a caller who claimed that two persons had committed suicide.

The police team reached the spot and found the couple hanging from a ceiling fan.

They were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Neeraj ( 24) and Sunita (23).

They had got married in 2017 and had no children.

"The relatives had broken the door of the house and found them hanging," police said.

The police have not found any suicide note from the spot.

It was found that the couple had frequent quarrels with each other.

"Yesterday, they also had a fight, (sic)" police said,

"We are probing the case from all angles," they added.