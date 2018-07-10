Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Young couple found hanging in Delhi's Dwarka often quarrelled with each other, say police

India Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 22:49:41 IST

New Delhi: A couple was found hanging at their rented accommodation in the Uttam Nagar area of Dwarka on Tuesday, the police said.

Police were informed in the afternoon by a caller who claimed that two persons had committed suicide.

The police team reached the spot and found the couple hanging from a ceiling fan.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

They were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Neeraj ( 24) and Sunita (23).

They had got married in 2017 and had no children.

"The relatives had broken the door of the house and found them hanging," police said.

The police have not found any suicide note from the spot.

It was found that the couple had frequent quarrels with each other.

"Yesterday, they also had a fight, (sic)" police said,

"We are probing the case from all angles," they added.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 22:49 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores