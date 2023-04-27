Invading the private space of wildlife animals can put our lives in danger. Such an incident has recently occurred with some tourists during a safari tour. A group of tourists recently had a frightening encounter with an angry tiger.

They were observing and taking pictures of the large animal while riding in a four-wheeler when the tiger suddenly charged towards them. One of the tourists who was present at the time managed to capture the entire dangerous incident on camera, and the video has since been widely shared online. Based on reports, the incident took place in an area close to the Jim Corbett National Park located in Uttarakhand.

Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, shared a video of the scary incident on Twitter. In the clip, tourists can be seen riding in a four-wheeler and observing a tiger that was initially hiding behind some bushes. As they were taking pictures of the animal, the tiger suddenly emerged from the underbrush, roaring loudly and charging towards the tourists.

The driver of the safari vehicle reacted quickly and skilfully manoeuvred the vehicle backwards, away from the approaching tiger. Fortunately, the tiger did not harm anyone and eventually retreated back into the forest. Nevertheless, the tourists were left in a state of shock, with many of them screaming loudly in response to the terrifying encounter.

Nanda shared the clip with a caption that read, “Striped monk gets irritated. What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right?”

The shocking video clip received a wide range of reactions from the viewer in the comment section. Many people were upset about how humans don’t give animals the freedom to live either within or outside of the forest.

An account suggested that safaris should only be permitted for a period of three months annually.

While many users agreed with Nanda, some people claimed that safaris are the main reason why the number of tigers are increasing. A user said that safaris offer employment opportunities to the locals who would otherwise be hostile towards wildlife and generate funds for various welfare activities. He added that the national parks in India that receive the most visitors have the most robust tiger populations.

The story highlights how our eagerness to spot tigers can sometimes disrupt their day-to-day activity and endanger our own lives as well.