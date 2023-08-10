'You have divided even India I.N.D.I.A.': PM Modi's dig at Opposition in Lok Sabha
PM Modi said, 'The first I in INDIA stands for the arrogance of 26-parties that are part of the bloc, and the other I stands for the arrogance of one family'
Taking a sharp dig at the Opposition in the Lok Sabha in response to the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, “You have divided even India I.N.D.I.A.”
PM Modi further said, “To keep themselves alive, the opposition is forced to take help from NDA. But ‘I’ does not leave them. ‘I.N.D.I.A’ comprises arrogance of 26 parties and the one of a family. They even stole ‘NDA.”
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes on I.N.D.I.A. alliance; says, “Their trouble is such that they had to take the support of NDA to keep themselves alive. But, out of habit, the arrogance of ‘I’ doesn’t leave them alone. That is why, they inserted two ‘I’s of arrogance… pic.twitter.com/3WP8SfXZ4i
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023
PM Modi further attacked the opposition bloc INDIA, and stated, “You’re trying to pass off old vehicle as electric one just by applying new paint.”
He further said, “Their obsession with names is not new. they think by changing names they can rule the country for decades. Roads, hospitals, and schemes are named after them but the poor did not get benefits. In 1920, during India’s freedom struggle, the nation got a new flag and Congress thought that this would help them so they took the flag and they also used the surname Gandhi. Their act of stealing and making claims is going on since 1920. This is not an I.N.D.I.A. alliance but an alliance of arrogance and everyone dreams of becoming a Prime Minister in this alliance.”
With inputs from agencies
