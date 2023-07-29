Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been actively engaging with women farmers from Haryana’s Sonipat as part of his efforts to connect with the public.

During these interactions, Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and their mother, Sonia Gandhi, had a friendly and light-hearted exchange with the women farmers.

In a freewheeling conversation, the women farmers jokingly urged Sonia Gandhi to find a suitable match for Rahul Gandhi. In response, she humorously replied, “You find a girl for him.” Adding to the banter, Rahul expressed that marriage would eventually take place.

मां, प्रियंका और मेरे लिए एक यादगार दिन, कुछ खास मेहमानों के साथ! सोनीपत की किसान बहनों का दिल्ली दर्शन, उनके साथ घर पर खाना, और खूब सारी मज़ेदार बातें। साथ मिले अनमोल तोहफे – देसी घी, मीठी लस्सी, घर का अचार और ढेर सारा प्यार। पूरा वीडियो यूट्यूब पर:https://t.co/2rATB9CQoz pic.twitter.com/8ptZuUSDBk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2023

Sonia Gandhi hosted a luncheon at her residence, during which the meeting took place. Rahul later shared a glimpse of the gathering on social media.

“A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests! Delhi darshan of Sonipat’s farmer sisters, dinner with them at home, and lots of fun things to do. Got priceless gifts together – desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love,” he said sharing a montage from the meet-up.

On July 8, Rahul Gandhi made an impromptu stop at Madina village in Sonipat. He interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in agricultural lands.

The Congress leader had earlier visited in Haryana’s Sonipat during his flagship Bharat Jodo Yatra. During this visit, he made a promise to a group of women farmers that he would arrange a Delhi darshan (sightseeing tour) for them and invite them for lunch at his house.

“Rahul Gandhi had promised to take the farmer sisters of Sonipat to Delhi. Farmer sisters came to Delhi, the promise was fulfilled,” the Congress said on Twitter.