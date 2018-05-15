Yogi Adityanath's chopper forced to land on a field in Kasganj, UP CM safe

Kasganj: In a major security lapse, the chopper carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on Tuesday forced to land on a field instead of the makeshift helipad at a school in Kasganj.

The chief minister was, however, safe and proceeded for the scheduled programmes, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in Lucknow. "Yes, the chief minister is safe," he told PTI. The chopper was scheduled to land on the grounds of the Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya, but because of some problems it was forced to land on a field a kilometer away.

Adityanath reached Kasganj this morning on a day's visit to meet the members of a family whose three members were recently murdered in Pharauli village under Sahawar tehsil of the district.

He also reviewed the developmental works and law and order situation in the district at the collectorate. Meanwhile, SP Kasganj Piyush Srivastava told PTI, "The chief minister distributed the cheques and all the programmes were held successfully."