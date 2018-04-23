Yogi Adityanath tells UP police law and order should be maintained on the ground, not just records

Lucknow: Law and order should be maintained on the ground rather than in statistical records, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Monday as he warned officials of action if found lax in the conduct of their duties.

"Maintaining law and order and ensuring corruption free administration are priorities of the state government. No laxity will be tolerated on these fronts and strict action will be taken against lax officers," Adityanath told officials in a meeting in Pratapgarh district, according to an official release.

He said the law and order should appear better on the ground instead of preparing data in this regard.

He also advised officers to ensure better connect with people.

"The situation should not be analysed from crime data. It should be visible on the ground also," he said.

He said the women power line 1090 and anti-romeo squads should be effective run to generate confidence among the populace. Crimes against women should be taken seriously and strict action taken, he said.

The chief minister visited several areas in the district to feel the pulse of the people, the statement said.