Yogi Adityanath reviews law and order situation following rise in violence against women in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officials on law and order situation in the state.

The meeting was attended by district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police from all districts. Other senior officials who attended the meeting were the chief secretary, director general of police, principal secretary (home) among others.

Officials were not allowed to carry their mobile phones along with them and had to leave their devices outside the meeting hall. The chief minister had held a meeting with the chief secretary and senior police officials on Monday on the issue of women's security in the state.

This came in the backdrop of the recent spate of incidences of crime against women in the state that created an outrage among the public and members of civil society.

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Kushinagar on Saturday while a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Muslim cleric inside the premises of a madrassa in Kanpur.

The most gruesome incident reported was the murder case of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal in Aligarh. The girl's mutilated body was found on 2 June in a garbage dump and the autopsy report could not confirm rape because the body was in a highly decomposed state. Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder.

DGP Singh on Monday said that law agencies have put all the accused involved in various crimes against women behind the bars and efforts would be stepped up to ensure women's safety in the state.

