Yogi Adityanath government bans Uttar Pradesh ministers from carrying mobile phones in cabinet meets

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday banned ministers from carrying their mobile phones in cabinet meetings.

The ban on mobile phones has reportedly been put at the behest of the chief minister.

All ministers will now have to leave their phones outside while a cabinet meeting or an official meeting with Adityanath is in progress.

The last cabinet meeting of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet was held on 28 May. The rule will become applicable from the next meeting as and when it is called by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.