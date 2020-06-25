You are here:
Yogi Adityanath directs officials to provide registration facilities through mobile apps for returning migrant workers

India Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2020 14:44:36 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said registration facility through mobile applications should be provided to the migrant labourers who have returned to the state.

The chief minister made the remark during a presentation on mobile applications -- 'Aabhaa-Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Seva Mitr' -- and 'Rojgaar Junction' portal, a statement said.

File image of Yogi Adityanath. Reuters

Adityanath directed that an integrated mechanism should be developed for employment and self-employment of youth, labourers and workers, it said.

"The apps and the portal should have provision for registration of migrant labourers, who have returned from other states," he said.

Additional chief secretary, vocation education and skill development, S Radha Chauhan said the applications have provision of skill mapping, and training of workers.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 14:44:36 IST



