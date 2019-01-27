Yogi Adityanath claims Uttar Pradesh govt will resolve Ayodhya issue 'within 24 hours' if SC can't provide solution 'quickly'

Claiming that people's patience on the Ram Mandir issue was running out, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government would be able to resolve the Ayodhya dispute within 24 hours if the Supreme Court was unable to give an early verdict in the case.

"I want to say that the court should give its verdict soon, and if it is unable to do so, it should hand over the issue to us. We will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won't take 25 hours," he said.

The chief minister, who appeared on an India TV show, appealed to the apex court to resolve the Ayodhya matter "as soon as possible". "I still appeal to the court to dispose of the dispute soon. On 30 September, 2010, the Allahabad High Court division bench gave its verdict, not on the issue of division of land but upheld the view that the Babri Masjid was built by demolishing a Hindu temple or memorial.

"The Archaeological Survey of India, on the high court's orders, carried out excavations and admitted in its report that the Babri structure was built by demolishing a Hindu temple or a memorial," he was as saying quoted by IANS.

Adityanath added: "By adding the title dispute unnecessarily, the Ayodhya dispute is being prolonged. We appeal to the Supreme Court to give us justice at the earliest, to the satisfaction of millions of people, so that it can become a symbol of people's faith. But if there is unnecessary delay, institutions may lose people's trust."

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed Adityanath and asked him to "save the farmers first". He said, "I would like to tell the chief minister that people have given him 90 days, do something to save the crops from the bulls. Farmers need to be saved first."

Akhilesh added, "We have just celebrated 26 January, if a CM says such things on 26 January you can imagine what kind of CM he must be."

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy responded to Adityanath's comments, saying he would be able to settle the dispute in "10 minutes". In a tweet, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "I will settle it in 10 seconds. If Yogi allows unimpeded access to VHP to enter the RJB (Ram Janmabhoomi) tonight. Pre fab (pre-fabricated) construction material are already at the VHP Ayodhya compound."

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owasi, reacting to Adityanath's comments, said on Twitter: "I am sure you will (be able to resolve the maater) in an hour by destroying the Constitution and the rule of law." He claimed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister may even resort to staging encounters "as this is your way of doing justice".

Adityanath, when asked why the Centre had not framed an ordinance yet, said it was because the matter was sub judice. "Parliament cannot discuss matters that are sub judice. We are leaving it to the court. Had the court given justice based on the 1994 affidavit filed by the then central government, a good message could have gone to the country. It would have been a nice example. But this unnecessary delay is causing a situation where people's patience is fast running out."

"If the Ayodhya dispute is resolved, triple talaq ban is implemented, politics of appeasement in India will end forever," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court reconstituted the Constitution Bench hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case. Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer were included in the bench. The case will be heard on 29 January.

On 10 January, Justice UU Lalit, who was earlier part of the bench, had recused himself from the case, forcing the Supreme Court to reschedule the hearing by setting up a fresh bench. The new bench will hear a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court judgment on the Ayodhya title dispute.

With inputs from agencies

