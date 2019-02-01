Budget 2019
Yogi Adityanath calls Union Budget 2019 'Independent India's greatest ever', says it will fulfil nation's dreams

India Asian News International Feb 01, 2019 17:05:43 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the interim budget announced by the Narendra Modi-led government is independent India’s greatest-ever, adding that it promised to fulfil the dreams of a new India.
"The interim budget presented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi  government is independent India's greatest ever. The budget fulfills the dreams of India being the world's biggest economy and strong, self-dependent country. We are thankful to the Prime Minister, under whose tenure, in just four and a half years, the country has made incredible progress in a number of fields," Yogi told ANI.
File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Reuters

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the budget in the Parliament earlier on Friday. Yogi heaped praises on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the new scheme entailing the payment of Rs 6000 annually in three installments each of the over 12 crore marginal farmers in the country.

"The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is very admirable, I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister for the same," Yogi said.
He further said that the Prime Minister has responded to the appeal from the country’s middle class to raise the slab for taxable income.
"This will be a big relief for over three crore people from the poor and middle class. The move to exempt traders within comes upto Rs 40 lakh from the GST , the 26-month maternity leave for women, this budget addresses every issue faced by every section of the society and will take the Indian economy to new heights," Yogi said.
In reply to questions regarding the perception that the interim budget is an election tool, Yogi said, "Modiji has always focused on designing schemes that help every section of society without any discrimination, that our schemes are not restricted by politics. Whatever he has said, he has done in the five budgets, this budget will fulfill the dreams of a new India, we welcome it and congratulate the prime minister for the same."

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 17:05:43 IST

