Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 13 lakh compensation to kin of Maharajganj tragedy victims, orders investigation in case

India Asian News International Jul 30, 2019 11:34:05 IST

Mahrajganj: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 13 lakh each to families of victims who died after getting electrocuted in a village in Pharendra.

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Reuters

As per an official statement, the chief minister has also ordered Mahrajganj district administration to carry out an investigation in the case and instructed to take strict action against the guilty.

Five women had died in Chhithi village in Pharendra earlier in the day after getting electrocuted in a field. Reportedly, the incident took place after a pumping set in the field suddenly started dispersing current.

 

