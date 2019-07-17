Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to victim's families who died in Uttar Pradesh’s rain-related incidents

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the 14 people who have died due to rain-related incidents in different districts of the state.

According to official data from the state government, 133 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents from 9 July to 12 July.

Among the districts that were affected by the natural calamity are Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Hardoi, Khiri, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit, Sonabhadra, Chandoli, Firozabad, Mau and Sultanpur.

Meanwhile, normal life has been thrown out of gear due to flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Assam, Bihar, Tripura and Mizoram. The state governments in the affected states have directed officials to make adequate arrangements for ensuring relief aid to the affected people.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.