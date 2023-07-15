Yamuna water level receding gradually, situation to improve soon: Delhi divisional commissioner

After days of creating ruckus in the national capital, water levels in Delhi have finally started receding while heavy rainfall is not expected in the city anytime soon, Divisional Commissioner said during a press conference.

Ashwani Kumar, the divisional commissioner, said that the flood situation in some parts of Delhi is also improving.

“There is a receding trend (in the water level in the Yamuna) and we do not anticipate major rainfall in Delhi and higher reaches soon. The situation in the affected areas is also improving,” Kumar said.

Expressing disappointment over opposition parties targeting government officials who have been working “tirelessly” to bring the flood situation in the city under control.

“Baseless allegations should not be levelled against the officers. “These distract the attention of the officers,” he said.

The water level has come down to 207.43 metres by 10 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres for three days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged citizens not to play in floodwaters as videos of people enjoying the inundated roads of the national capital go viral.

The floods in Delhi triggered traffic woes as roads remained blocked due to inundation. The ITO crossing, one of the city’s busiest intersections, was flooded after a drain regulator broke down.

With inputs from agencies