Yamuna water level recedes a day after crossing danger mark; 15 people rescued from floodwaters in Delhi

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna started receding on Wednesday, a day after it rose to 206.05 metres, the maximum level for the river in the last five years.

According to an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the water level dropped to 204.82 metres this afternoon and it is expected to recede further. At 8 pm on Tuesday, the Yamuna river was flowing at 206.05 metres at Old Yamuna Bridge which has been closed for vehicular traffic.

The overflowing water of the Yamuna entered some houses in low-lying areas of Burari in north Delhi on Tuesday, officials said. As many as 15 people who were stranded in flood waters were rescued from the area on Tuesday.

So far, a total of 13,915 people have been moved to safer places due to the rising water levels. They have been accommodated in 1,461 tents and temporary shelters, where they are being provided food and medical help.