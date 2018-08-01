You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Yamuna water level recedes a day after crossing danger mark; 15 people rescued from floodwaters in Delhi

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 18:26:57 IST

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna started receding on Wednesday, a day after it rose to 206.05 metres, the maximum level for the river in the last five years.

A man shifts from his submerged shanty at Yamuna Khadar after the water level of Yamuna river rises, in New Delhi. PTI

A man shifts from his submerged shanty at Yamuna Khadar after the water level of Yamuna river rises, in New Delhi. PTI

According to an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the water level dropped to 204.82 metres this afternoon and it is expected to recede further. At 8 pm on Tuesday, the Yamuna river was flowing at 206.05 metres at Old Yamuna Bridge which has been closed for vehicular traffic.

The overflowing water of the Yamuna entered some houses in low-lying areas of Burari in north Delhi on Tuesday, officials said. As many as 15 people who were stranded in flood waters were rescued from the area on Tuesday.

So far, a total of 13,915 people have been moved to safer places due to the rising water levels. They have been accommodated in 1,461 tents and temporary shelters, where they are being provided food and medical help.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 18:26 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores