Yamuna level continues to rise; Arvind Kejriwal directs Delhi revenue minister to make arrangements for those affected

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna river continued to rise and stayed over the danger mark for the third consecutive day Monday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directing the Revenue minister to make proper arrangements for affected people.

According to officials, the river was flowing at 205.78 metres Monday evening with the danger mark being 204.83 metres.

Even as officials said the peak water level is expected to reach 206.50 metres, a political blame game started over lack of proper rehabilitation of people who were left on streets after water entered their houses.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the affected areas and directed officials to ensure all proper arrangements were made.

Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was closed Sunday after the water level in the river rose due to rains. On Sunday evening, the river was flowing at 205.5 metres.

Commuters faced traffic woes Monday with the Delhi police diverting traffic to Geeta Colony flyover and ITO flyover.

"Passengers are advised to plan their journey keeping in mind the extra time they would require to reach their destination," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said.

"As the water level in the Yamuna river breached the danger mark, the Shahdara district magistrate issued orders for the closure of Old Yamuna Bridge. Accordingly, we have diverted the traffic towards Geeta Colony flyover and ITO," he said.

Old Yamuna Bridge, colloquially known as Lohe Ka Pul, is a road-cum-rail bridge on the Delhi-Howrah line that was built over 150 years ago. It serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states. Commuters faced long delays as they were stuck in jams on the Geeta Colony flyover Monday morning.

Meanwhile, discharge from the Hathanikund Barrage between 6 am to 9 pm was 5,13,554 cusecs, with water level expected to rise further.

Amid the crisis, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan hit out at Kejriwal, alleging that there was no advance planning to rehabilitate people affected by rising Yamuna water in Delhi and they were at the "mercy of an insensitive" dispensation.

He also attacked the AAP for failing to keep its election promise to install CCTV cameras in the city, a day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tore apart a report of a panel set up by the Lt Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on installation and monitoring of surveillance cameras.

"People along the #Yamuna in Delhi are at the mercy of an insensitive government. As the river is rising above danger mark due to incessant rains, no advance planning in place, not enough shelter for people caught up in flood waters. @BJP4Delhi, @BJP4India," he said in a tweet.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013.