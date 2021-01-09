XLRI releases XAT 2021 answer key at xatonline.in; result expected in third week of January

XAT 2021, a national-level examination, was conducted in computer-based mode on 3 January. On 5 January, the XAT response sheets were released by XLRI

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 answer key has been released by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur on its official website - xatonline.in. Candidates who have appeared for the admission test can match their responses against the answer key and calculate their score.

According to a report by Careers 360, to check XAT 2021 answer key, students will be required to enter their XAT ID and password. The answer key has been released in PDF format.

The XAT result 2021 is expected to be declared in online mode in the third week of January. The result will mention the candidates’ individual scores in different sections, percentiles and overall performances.

Steps to check XAT 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Open the official website of XLRI XAT 2021 - xatonline.in.

Step 2: Tap on the Login page on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your registered email address and password.

Step 4: Press on the Login button.

Step 5: Click on the XAT answer key 2021 tab and press on the download link.

Step 6: The XAT answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

XAT is conducted by XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). The exam is held to select the most appropriate students for management education. The score of XAT is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.