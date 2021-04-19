XIC releases OET 2021 application forms for Delhi and Mumbai centers; registrations open till 19 May

The result of the written exam will be out on 5 June. The selected candidates will be called for a personal interview

The Xavier Institute of Communication (XIC) has released the application forms for the Online Entrance Test (OET) 2021 for Delhi and Mumbai centres only.

Those who want to apply can do it by visiting the official website https://www.xaviercomm.org/.

The last date to apply is 19 May.

Students can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website xaviercomm.org

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration’ tab

3. Enter the required details and then click on ‘Register’

4. Now, log in using credentials and fill the application form

5. Upload the required documents and pay the fee for XIC OET

6. Submit the form. Save a copy and take a printout (if required) for future reference

Here’s the direct link.

Once released, the admit cards will be sent to the candidate’s registered email id. The registration fee is Rs 3,500 which must be paid online.

Eligibility:

1. A candidate must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university or must have appeared for final year exams

2. A candidate must be below 35 years of age

Online Entrance Test:

The examination is of 90 minutes and carries a total of 150 marks. There will be two sections – Objective and Subjective. The objective section is of 100 marks for 1 hour while the subjective section is of 50 marks for 30 minutes.

The login and password details for the exam will be shared 10 minutes prior to the test.

The result of the written exam will be out on 5 June. The selected candidates will be called for a personal interview.

Those who have applied for the Public Relations and Corporate Communications Course need to go through a Group Discussion (GD) round after the entrance test.

Only those who qualify for the GD will proceed to the interview stage.