Xi Jinping wants more Bollywood screened in China, also hopes Chinese films find a market in India

Wuhan: Chinese president Xi Jinping has seen a number of Indian films, including Hindi and regional, and believes it would be a good idea that Bollywood movies come to China and vice-versa.

Briefing reporters at the end of the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi in the central Chinese city, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said they proposed collaboration in the areas of spirituality, trade, technology, tradition and entertainment including films.

"President Xi said that he had seen a number of Indian films, both Bollywood and regional, and that it would be a good idea that more Indian films come to China and more Chinese films go to India," Gokhale said.

Modi and Xi were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood superhit song Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha, from movie Yeh Vaada Raha by Chinese artists on Friday.

Xi had told Modi in 2017 that he had watched Bollywood star Aamir Khan's Dangal and liked it.

Dangal was a super hit in China and broke several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked in over Rs 1,100 crore.

Ahead of the Wuhan summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying hailed media reports that India plans to appoint Khan as brand ambassador to boost trade between the two countries.