Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019 registration begins today, visit xatonline.in for more details

The online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019 has begun. The application process will start on 20 August and will end on 30 November and the candidates can apply at the official website xatonline.in.

The nominal application fees is Rs 1,700, while it may go up to Rs 2,000 in case of late filing. Candidates interested in XLRI programme(s) needs to pay an additional fee for each programme i.e. Rs 300.

Here is how to apply for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019

— Visit the official website: xatonline.in

— Click the 'register online' tab

— Fill in the required details and complete the registration process

— Upload documents required

— Click to submit an application

— Once generated, save the details of XAT ID and Password for future use

Documents required for applying:

— Scanned passport-size colour photograph against a white background (Dimensions: 200 x 230 pixels, Size: 20-50 kb)

— Scanned image of a candidate's signature with a black pen on white paper (Dimensions: 140 x 60 pixels, Size: 10-20 kb)

XAT 2019 will be conducted on 6 January from 10 am to 1 pm at various centres across the country. The exam includes subjects such as Verbal and Logical Ability (VA and LR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation (QA and DI) and General Knowledge (GK).