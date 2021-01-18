XAT Result 2021: XRLI publishes result of aptitude test on official website xatonline.in

The XAT 2021 scorecard also has the percentile received for sections such as 'Verbal and Logical Ability', 'Decision Making' and 'Quantitative Ability'

XAT 2021: XLRI has published the XAT 2021 result in the form of a downloadable scorecard that is available to students through the website xatonline.in.

The second page of XAT 2021 scorecard contains important instructions about the exam and the result.

The scorecard also indicates that the section-wise percentile provided for 'Verbal and Logical Ability', 'Decision Making' and 'Quantitative Ability' represents candidate's relative performance position in the total population of the candidates in the respective section.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news/xat-result-2021-declared-at-xatonline-in-157374

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website www.xatonline.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the XAT Scorecard icon and login with XAT registration ID and Password / Date of Birth as required.

Step 3: Candidates need to click submit and the XAT scorecard would be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candiates should download the XAT Result scorecard from the website and take a printout of the XAT 2021 Result scorecard.

Here is the direct link to check the XAT Result 2021.

XAT 2021 was conducted on 3 January in an online mode and post declaration, participating institutes will begin shortlisting candidates for group discussions and personal interview rounds based on XAT cutoffs.

The XAT Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by participating institutions. Candidates have to answer 75 MCQs within 165 minutes during the exam.