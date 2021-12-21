XAT 2022: Admit cards to be released on 22 December at xatonline.in; check details here

XAT 2022 will be conducted across several cities in India which include Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, Surat, Pune, Patna, Jammu, Bengaluru, Warangal and Thiruvananthapuram among others

The Xavier School of Management has postponed the release of admit cards for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022. The admit cards will now be available for download from 22 December onwards, according to the XAT 2022 website. Registered students can download the hall ticket from the official website - xatonline.in.

Procedure to download admit card:

Visit the official website - xatonline.in

Click on the link that reads XAT 2022 admit card given on the page

Key in your credentials to log into the XAT portal and click on submit

The XAT 2022 hall ticket will appear on your screen

Check the hall ticket for any discrepancy and take a printout to use in the future

As per the earlier schedule, the XAT 2022 admit cards were set to be out on 20 December. The results of the exam will be out on 31 January, as per the official information bulletin.

The XAT scorecard which contains the performance of an individual student in XAT 2022, will be available between January and 31 March, 2022 from the official website.

The Xavier Aptitude Test 2022 will be conducted on 2 January next year. The Xavier School of Management conducts tests at all India level for admission to management courses offered by the institute. The XAT score of an individual student is used by around 160 institutes for admission.

According to the information bulletin on the website, XAT 2022 will be conducted across several cities in India which include Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, Surat, Pune, Patna, Jammu, Bengaluru, Warangal and Thiruvananthapuram among others.

While selecting their test centres, students could give two preferred test city options while filling the XAT application. The final test centre and city would be allocated by the XAT authorities only.

The registration fee for XAT 2022 was Rs 1,800 and an additional fee of Rs 300 each had to be paid by those who are interested in applying for XLRI programmes.

Students must note that all payments made for the registration process of XAT and XLRI are non-refundable.

While XAT 2022 registrations have closed now, students who applied for XAT but missed applying for XLRI programs can still apply for the same till 31 December by mailing to admis@xlri.ac.in