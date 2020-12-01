XAT 2021 registration date extended till 10 December; apply at xatonline.in

Candidates applying for XAT 2021 will have to pay registration fee of Rs 1,750. The score of the aptitude test is used by more than 160 institutes

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 registration date has been extended till 10 December.

XLRI, Jamshedpur will be conducting XAT 2021 on 3 January in online mode.

As per the information on the official website, xatonline.in, the XAT 2021 will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. XAT 2021 admit card will be released online on 20 December.

According to a report by India Today, XLRI had earlier announced that the registration process for XAT 2021 will close on 30 November 2020. It has however, decided to extend the deadline of accepting the online application to accommodate all the students.

As per Careers 360 candidates applying for XAT 2021 will have to pay registration fee of Rs 1,750. The score of the aptitude test is used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

Step 1: Go to the official website of XLRI: xatonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on link that reads, “Register 2021”.

Step 3: Registration window will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your name, email address, mobile number, password (as per your choice), State, City.

Step 5: Enter the text shown on the screen and click on the Register button.

Step 6: You will get registration details on your email and mobile number provided by you.

Step 7: Use the login credentials and sign in to fill XAT 2021 application form.

Step 8: Provide all information correctly, upload all documents and scanned photograph as well as signature in the correct format.

Step 9: Pay the XAT 2021 application fee and submit the form.

XAT 2021 will be conducted at all India level to select students for management education. The examination will be conducted across several cities in India.