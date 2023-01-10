Writing on new banknotes makes them invalid? Know what RBI guidelines say

We often come across banknotes having dirt or scribbles on them. Though the RBI rules regarding distorted notes are known to everyone, local vendors and shopkeepers sometimes refused to take notes with scribbling. So, there are many individuals who have such notes in their possession and are concerned about their validity. Now, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through the official Twitter handle of the Press Bureau of India (PIB) Fact Check, provided a clear-cut answer to the question – “Does writing anything on the banknote make it invalid?”

Does writing anything on the bank note make it invalid❓#PIBFactCheck ✔️ NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender ✔️Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life pic.twitter.com/V8Lwk9TN8C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 8, 2023



According to the post, bank notes with any written elements will not be considered invalid and “continue to be legal tender.” However, it further instructed the citizens to avoid writing anything on currency notes. The Indian Government’s clean note policy mandates people not to scribble on bank notes as it “defaces them and reduces their life.” Furthermore, the photograph attached to the post rubbished the rumours claiming that “writing anything on a new note makes it invalid.” The PIB Fact Check termed the claim “fake.”

The RBI Clean Note Policy was introduced by the central bank in 1999 with the goal of providing the populace with high-quality banknotes and coins while removing filthy notes from circulation. Additionally, the banks have been instructed by the RBI to desist from recycling any filthy notes they receive over their counters and to only distribute high-quality, clean notes to the general public. In accordance with the RBI’s directives, bank currency chest branches must provide good quality notes and coins in replacement for soiled and damaged notes, even to non-customers.

Numerous actions have been taken to expand the supply of currency notes and coins since the Governor launched the Clean Note Policy. The public was encouraged not to write on the currency, and banks were told to offer unlimited exchange services for soiled and damaged notes. All of the RBI’s offices that deal with currency have high-speed Currency Verification and Processing Systems (CVPS) devices installed there. Soiled notes are shredded by these machines, which have the capability to process 50,000–60,000 pieces per hour.

