Mumbai fire Latest Updates: The fire at the Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi has spread to another corner. The local MLA from Shiv Sena said that the fire could not be doused because the equipment was only meant to reach the height up till the 18th floor. The MLA blamed the BMC for passing proposals for high-rise buildings, while it failed to upgrade the capacity of the Mumbai fire department.
A resident of the B-Wing, 16th floor, who requested anonymity, told Firstpost that she got to know of the fire because she heard screams from the C-Wing. B-WIng is where the fire is happening.
A major fire broke out in Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties have been reported so far. More than 90 residents were safely evacuated, fire department officials said. The fire, which broke out at around 2.15 pm was initially marked as a level-II but was soon upgraded to a Level III blaze.
At least, 10 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the apartment in Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Worli. Five jumbo water tankers, two hydraulic platforms and an ambulance is on spot, reports have said.
Reports have said that the concerned building is where actor Deepika Padukone lives. The PR team of the actor spoke to Firstpost and said, "Deepika Padukone lives on the 26th floor of Beaumonde and while the fire took place in the same wing as hers, it was on the 32nd floor. Deepika's currently out for a brand shoot. Some of her staff members are at home."
The fire reportedly broke out on the 25th floor of the apartment. More details awaited.
Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 16:23 PM
Highlights
Local ward chairman blames 'unskilled workers' for delay in controlling fire
Ward chairman Kishori Pednekar told Firstpost that the fire is still blazing because of the lapses on the part of the fire deparment. She said that unskilled staff went for the rescue operations initially, and the team tried to douse the fire for 25 minutes before seeking more help.
Mumbai high-rise fire under control; police to investigate cause of fire
A Mumbai police official told Firstpost, the evacuation took more than an hour. He said the cause of the fire will be known in the next one to two days after thorough investigation.
Police to investigate cause of fire
Police officials present at the venue said that a investigation will be launched in the cause of fire that engulfed the top floor of the Beaumonde towers in Prabhadevi area. Future course of action will be decided after further investigation.
10 fire tenders, 2 quick response vehicles on the spot
The level-III fire, which broke out in a building at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Mumbai's Worli area, is not yet doused. However, the fire tenders have managed to contain it to the the top two floors of the 33-storey-building.
ANI reported that 10 fire tenders, two quick response vehicles, five water tankers, and two ambulances present at the site. The firefighting operations are still underway.
All residents evacuated safely, say reports
According to media reports, all residents from Beaumonde towers have been evacuated safely. Thefire broke out in the top floors of the B-wing of the plush high-rise residential building, however, residents from the A and C wing have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Fire confined to duplex flat on 32nd and 33rd floor
According to reports, the fire which was upgraded to level III soon after it broke out, has been confined to the duplex apartments on the 32nd and the 33rd floor. Authorities rushed the emergency medical services on the spot, but no casualties have been reported so far.
Residents of Beaumonde Towers speak to Firstpost
A resident of the B-Wing, 16th floor, who requested anonymity, told Firstpost that she got to know of the fire because she heard screams from the C-Wing. B-WIng is where the fire is happening.
Natasha Trivedi of Firstpost is LIVE from Beaumonde Towers
WATCH: Another video of the blaze at the Beaumonde Towers
The fire, which broke out at around 2.15 pm, was upgraded to level III soon. At least, two ambulances and four fire tenders are present at the spot.
B-wing residents of Beaumonde did not realise that there was a fire
Residents in the C-wing started screaming when the fire broke out, which is how the residents in the B-wing found out about the incident. The fire could be spreading to the 29th floor. The fire first broke out on the 33rd floor of the Beaumonde Towers.
Input by: Natasha Trivedi/Firstpost
WATCH: Firstpost staff Nevin Thomas reports from Beaumonde Towers
Deepika lives on 26th floor of Beaumonde and is out of town, house has suffered no damage: Actor's PR team
"Deepika Padukone lives on the 26th floor of Beaumonde, while the fire took place in the same wing as hers, it was on the 33rd floor. Deepika is currently out for a brand shoot. Some of her staff members are at home," Deepika's PR team told Firstpost.
They also said that her house has suffered no damage so far.
90 safely rescued; 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and ambulance at spot
A level - II fire in a building at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Worli: More than 90 people rescued safely. 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and an ambulance at the spot. Firefighting operations underway.
Photo: The fire broke out in the B wing of the apartment
Several images of the fire have been doing the rounds on social media. Image procured by Firstpost.
Fire broke out on 33rd floor
Reports say that the fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected. The Mumbai Police have said its staff and firefighting personnel are at the spot. "They are trying to do their best and douse the fire," the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.
Watch: Fire which broke out in Prabhadevi's Beaumonde Towers
WATCH: Level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at in Worli
Twitterati tweets to Mumbai Police
Image courtesy: @Aish_live
No casualties reported yet
Reports said that the level-II fire has not claimed any lives yet. The building is reportedly the home to actor Deepika Padukone. More details are awaited.
It's a level-II fire in Worli, say reports
Reports said that it is a lever-II fire which broke out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Four fire tenders are present at the spot.
Mumbai Police tweets
"Our staff & Fire Brigade is on the spot for assistance. They are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to people there."
Massive fire in Worli
16:13 (IST)
Local ward chairman blames 'unskilled workers' for delay in controlling fire
Ward chairman Kishori Pednekar told Firstpost that the fire is still blazing because of the lapses on the part of the fire deparment. She said that unskilled staff went for the rescue operations initially, and the team tried to douse the fire for 25 minutes before seeking more help.
16:08 (IST)
Shiv Sena corporator reaches on spot
The ward chairman of the area, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar has reached the spot. She met the local authorities and took updates on the situation.
15:58 (IST)
Mumbai high-rise fire under control; police to investigate cause of fire
A Mumbai police official told Firstpost, the evacuation took more than an hour. He said the cause of the fire will be known in the next one to two days after thorough investigation.
15:51 (IST)
Police to investigate cause of fire
Police officials present at the venue said that a investigation will be launched in the cause of fire that engulfed the top floor of the Beaumonde towers in Prabhadevi area. Future course of action will be decided after further investigation.
15:49 (IST)
10 fire tenders, 2 quick response vehicles on the spot
The level-III fire, which broke out in a building at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Mumbai's Worli area, is not yet doused. However, the fire tenders have managed to contain it to the the top two floors of the 33-storey-building.
ANI reported that 10 fire tenders, two quick response vehicles, five water tankers, and two ambulances present at the site. The firefighting operations are still underway.
15:44 (IST)
All residents evacuated safely, say reports
According to media reports, all residents from Beaumonde towers have been evacuated safely. Thefire broke out in the top floors of the B-wing of the plush high-rise residential building, however, residents from the A and C wing have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
15:40 (IST)
Fire confined to duplex flat on 32nd and 33rd floor
According to reports, the fire which was upgraded to level III soon after it broke out, has been confined to the duplex apartments on the 32nd and the 33rd floor. Authorities rushed the emergency medical services on the spot, but no casualties have been reported so far.
15:35 (IST)
Residents of Beaumonde Towers speak to Firstpost
A resident of the B-Wing, 16th floor, who requested anonymity, told Firstpost that she got to know of the fire because she heard screams from the C-Wing. B-WIng is where the fire is happening.
15:32 (IST)
Natasha Trivedi of Firstpost is LIVE from Beaumonde Towers
15:25 (IST)
WATCH: Another video of the blaze at the Beaumonde Towers
The fire, which broke out at around 2.15 pm, was upgraded to level III soon. At least, two ambulances and four fire tenders are present at the spot.
15:20 (IST)
B-wing residents of Beaumonde did not realise that there was a fire
Residents in the C-wing started screaming when the fire broke out, which is how the residents in the B-wing found out about the incident. The fire could be spreading to the 29th floor. The fire first broke out on the 33rd floor of the Beaumonde Towers.
Input by: Natasha Trivedi/Firstpost
15:06 (IST)
WATCH: Firstpost staff Nevin Thomas reports from Beaumonde Towers
15:02 (IST)
Deepika lives on 26th floor of Beaumonde and is out of town, house has suffered no damage: Actor's PR team
"Deepika Padukone lives on the 26th floor of Beaumonde, while the fire took place in the same wing as hers, it was on the 33rd floor. Deepika is currently out for a brand shoot. Some of her staff members are at home," Deepika's PR team told Firstpost.
They also said that her house has suffered no damage so far.
14:58 (IST)
90 safely rescued; 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and ambulance at spot
A level - II fire in a building at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Worli: More than 90 people rescued safely. 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and an ambulance at the spot. Firefighting operations underway.
14:52 (IST)
Photo: The fire broke out in the B wing of the apartment
Several images of the fire have been doing the rounds on social media. Image procured by Firstpost.
14:47 (IST)
Fire broke out on 33rd floor
Reports say that the fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected. The Mumbai Police have said its staff and firefighting personnel are at the spot. "They are trying to do their best and douse the fire," the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.
14:44 (IST)
Watch: Fire which broke out in Prabhadevi's Beaumonde Towers
14:38 (IST)
WATCH: Level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at in Worli
14:38 (IST)
Twitterati tweets to Mumbai Police
Image courtesy: @Aish_live
14:37 (IST)
No casualties reported yet
Reports said that the level-II fire has not claimed any lives yet. The building is reportedly the home to actor Deepika Padukone. More details are awaited.
14:36 (IST)
It's a level-II fire in Worli, say reports
Reports said that it is a lever-II fire which broke out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Four fire tenders are present at the spot.
14:35 (IST)
Mumbai Police tweets
"Our staff & Fire Brigade is on the spot for assistance. They are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to people there."
14:33 (IST)
Massive fire in Worli