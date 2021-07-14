A virtual event has been organised to discuss the skills that the youth need to acquire currently and in the future

On 15 July, World Youth Skills Day is celebrated to recognise the fact that if youth acquire skills, it will enhance their ability to make informed choices regarding employment. In addition to this, they can also gain access to changing labour markets.

World Youth Skills Day History

The day was adopted through a UN General Assembly resolution passed on 18 December, 2014. Since then, the day has been celebrated by several member countries. The first World Youth Skills Day was celebrated on 15 July, 2015.

World Youth Skills Day Significance

World Youth Skills Day recognises the importance of equipping young people with skills that can help them in becoming entrepreneurs, find employment which offers them decent work. The occasion also provides an opportunity to bring skilled young individuals along with employers, development partners and policy makers on the same platform.

World Youth Skills Day Theme and Celebration

The theme for this year is 'Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic', which aims to celebrate the resilience and creativity of youth throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

For celebrating World Youth Skills Day 2021, a virtual event has been organised to discuss the skills that the youth need to acquire currently and in the future. It has been organised by the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, UNESCO, ILO and the Permanent Missions of Sri Lanka and Portugal to the UN. The virtual event will be on 15 July from 8.30 pm to 10 pm IST.