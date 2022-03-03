World Wildlife Day is observed globally on 3 March each year to celebrate wild animals and plants of the world and to also raise awareness about them. On this day, humans draw attention towards the need to preserve some of the most critically endangered species and also to support the restoration of their habitats. The day promotes the sustainable use of wildlife by humanity and highlights the drawbacks of a continued loss of biodiversity.

India is home to some of the most beautiful wildlife parks and houses some extremely rare species in them. From tigers, elephants to macaques and boars, our country’s rich flora and fauna is definitely something to cherish and must be celebrated by all. On this World Wildlife Day, we bring to you some interesting places which you must surely visit to enjoy wildlife in India.

Jim Corbett National Park, Dehradun

This tiger reserve is popular for sighting the Bengal tiger. With lush surroundings, you can enjoy your safari through the park which gives you the feeling of being in a beautiful jungle. You can spot leopards, hog deer, Himalayan black bears and many other animals too.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

This place has been declared as a World Heritage Site and is famous for having one-horned rhinoceros. Through the Kaziranga Safari, one can get a true experience of a forest and enjoy watching animals in their natural surroundings.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Mumbai

This must-visit attraction houses a huge variety of butterflies along with other flora such as Kingfisher bird and Sunbird, among others. Flying fox, leopards and lions are also famed to reside in this park.

Hemis National Park, Ladakh

Several endangered animals like snow leopard, red fox, Tibetan wolf and Asiatic Ibex are found in this park. Beautiful meadows and an amazing pine forest make this high altitude park nothing short of heaven on Earth.

Sunderbans National Park, West Bengal

With marshy lands and dense mangroves, this park is a naturalist’s paradise and is famous for The Royal Bengal Tiger. Snakes, bull sharks and dolphins are also found in this wildlife area.

Bannerghatta Biological Park, Karnataka

Located in the South of Bangalore, this park has a zoo, a tiger park, a butterfly park and an elephant sanctuary. Head towards this wonderful nature's wholesome treat on this World Wildlife Day for a truly exotic experience.