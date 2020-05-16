World Whisky Day 2020: Origins of the drink and all you need to know about the day celebrated on third Saturday of May

World Whisky Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of May. In 2020, this day of merriment falls on 16 May.

The World Whisky Day was created by a University of Aberdeen student, Blair Bowman around a decade back.

The famed Glenlivet brand of Scottish Whiskey came into being after the founder George Smith acquired a licence for it in 1824. This made him the first licensed distiller in the parish of Glenlivet in Scotland.

The Glenlivet valley is often credited with the development of the single malt whisky as well.

Both Ireland and Scotland claim to have given birth to whisky. However, Kate Hopkins in her book 99 Drams of Whiskey had written that neither country has proof of having birthed the beverage.

A BBC report says that the actual act of making of the liquor dates back to 800 AD with Arab chemist Abu Musa Jabir Ibn Hayyan carrying out the process of distillation.

Michael Jackson in his book Whiskey: The Definitive World Guide wrote that MacVeys, who were a family of physicians, translated medical texts from Arabic regarding the process of distillation, resulting in the creation of the first whisky.

While the occasion is celebrated by whisky lovers worldwide with tastings, events and gatherings, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a dampener to such initiatives.

Taking to his website, World Whisky Day founder Blair Bowman has written that while it may be a while till one can celebrated their favourite tipple in person but that “doesn’t mean we can’t come together virtually for some socially distanced dramming".

“World Whisky Day 2020 may be different to all which have come before it but the guiding principles remain the same. World Whisky Day is about making whisky fun for all, not about being exclusive or prescriptive. All you need to participate is a bottle of whisky/whiskey – whatever variety, however you enjoy it,” he added.