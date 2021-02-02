World Wetlands Day 2021: Wetland ecosystems support variety of life forms, serve as sources of fresh water

Every year, World Wetlands Day is celebrated on 2 February to raise awareness about this important kind of ecosystem found on our planet

Every year, World Wetlands Day is celebrated on 2 February to raise awareness about this important kind of ecosystem found on our planet. Environmentalists and governments also organise events to call for action regarding the protection of the wetlands.

World Wetlands Day 2021: What are wetlands

Wetlands can be found in areas where water bodies meet the land. These landforms remain saturated in water and release water very slowly, thereby making them reservoirs to tackle extreme weather conditions like droughts and floods. These ecosystems are home to a variety of aquatic life forms, and they serve as a crucial source of freshwater, a rare commodity on Earth.

World Wetlands Day 2021: Theme

This year’s theme is ‘Wetlands and Water’. According to UNESCO, the particular theme has been adopted to highlight the “importance of wetlands as a source of freshwater” and encourage “action to restore them and stop their loss”.

World Wetlands Day 2021: Awareness and celebration

The official Twitter handle of the United Nations wrote how water and wetlands are “inseparably connected” and are also “vital to human life and the health of our planet”. The tweet noted that humans continue to “use more freshwater than nature can replenish”, thereby leaving “devastating consequences for wetlands”.

The Twitter account of UN India also said wetlands contain the greater part of the freshwater content found on Earth.

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said that India is one of the few countries in the world to have a “wetland inventory system”.