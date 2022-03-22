World Water Day: PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu highlight need for sustainable use of water resources

On World Water Day, several leaders, in India and abroad, took to social media to highlight the importance of this day. Here are some of their tweets

World Water Day is marked on 22 March annually to raise awareness about the conservation of water resources. The day also aims to highlight how several regions globally are facing shortage of freshwater due to over-exploitation of the natural resource.

World Water Day also aims to raise awareness about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which also include clean water and sanitation for all. This year, the theme of World Water Day is ‘Groundwater – Making the invisible visible.

On World Water Day, several leaders, in India and abroad, took to social media to highlight the importance of this day. Here are some of their tweets:

In an official statement on the United Nations website, UN Secretary-General António Guterres talked about how groundwater resources are being depleted due to a variety of reasons. He also stated that the world needs to improve “exploration, monitoring and analysis of groundwater resources” for better and more sustainable management of the natural resource.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media on the occasion and reaffirmed the country’s pledge to “save every drop of water”. Modi also talked about measures like the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aim to provide access to clean drinking water to every person in the country.

अद्भिः सर्वाणि भूतानि जीवन्ति प्रभवन्ति च।। On World Water Day, let’s reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens. pic.twitter.com/HWy0gjK5fV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

The Prime Minister also praised all organisations and individuals who are working towards water conservation in India.

Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to create awareness about conserving water resources. He also asserted that the “precious” natural resource is at the core of all sustainable development efforts.

On World Water Day, let us all resolve to use water judiciously. Water is at the core of sustainable development and it is the duty of each one of us to conserve this finite and precious resource. #WorldWaterDay #SaveWater pic.twitter.com/RnkXNDAgpI — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 22, 2022

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to social media and asked users to join the Jal Jeevan Mission started by PM Modi.

On World Water Day, let’s commit to save every drop of precious water. And join the Jal Jeevan Mission launched by hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens.#WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/BGtXCbCSeT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 22, 2022

The Congress party also took to Twitter to encourage the sustainable conservation of freshwater resources in the country.

#WorldWaterDay is observed on 22 March every year since 1993 to raise awareness of the billions living without access to safe water. On this day let us pledge to conserve it and encourage sustainable consumption for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/I33b9fJsCC — Congress (@INCIndia) March 22, 2022

Sadhguru also stated the importance of providing access to clean drinking water to all individuals.

Water is not a commodity – it is life-making material. We need to ensure every human being has access to it. #SadhguruQuotes #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/d44u9yQCkJ — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 22, 2022

Sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik posted an image of his latest sculpture on World Water Day to highlight the need for conserving this resource for future generations.

On #WorldWaterDay My SandArt with message

“Save Ground water Save Our planet “ at Puri beach in india . pic.twitter.com/jmFmpILwB2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 21, 2022

According to the UN, about 2.2 billion people are presently without access to clean drinking water. The global water crisis has also led to groundwater resources, which is the source of half of the total volume of water drawn for domestic use globally, being overexploited.

Until global pressure on freshwater resources decreases, more and more people will be left without access to clean drinking water.