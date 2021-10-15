World Students’ Day 2020: PM, Rajnath Singh remember APJ Abdul Kalam on 90th birth anniversary

In 2010, the United Nations declared World Students' Day to be celebrated on Kalam's birthday to honour and mark his efforts towards promoting education

Every year on 15 October, World Students' Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the 11th President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. This year marks his 90th birth anniversary.

Kalam served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007 and earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

He is also credited with opening the doors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the masses and came to be affectionately called the "People's President".

Kalam, who passed away in 2015, also earned the sobriquet "Missile Man of India" for his role in the development of the country's missile programmes.

This year, the theme for World Students' day is "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace”, which aims to reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right of every person across the world.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to the former President of India, on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Ah4nw6scFa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Friday, saying he dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, and will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country.

"Tributes to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, known as the 'Missile Man', on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

Union minister Piyush Goyal said he was joining every Indian in offering his humble tributes to the missile man of India.

‘I will work and sweat for a great vision, the vision of transforming India into a developed nation.’ I join every Indian in offering my humble tributes to our former President, Bharat Ratna & Missile Man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/kq25aPqBJ2 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 15, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that Kalam's contribution to India is "beyond measure".

Remember ‘People’s President’ Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Treasure my association with him. His contribution to our nation is beyond measure. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 15, 2021

Here's how other politicos have tweeted to mark the day:

Salutations to our former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on his birth anniversary. Fondly remembered as the Missile Man of India, his passion for teaching and scientific temperament has been an inspiration for the nation. pic.twitter.com/9FcibKen60 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 15, 2021

We remember our former President and ground-breaking scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Known as the missile man of India, he is one of the most influential personalities to serve the country. pic.twitter.com/8xC0D16QP5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2021

Remembering the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He had a fiery dream of building a self-reliant and strong nation. He dedicated his entire life to serve his motherland. His contributions will never be forgotten. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2021